RBI revokes authorisation certificate of UAE Exchange Centre

<p>Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revoked the certificate of authorisation of UAE Exchange Centre LLC (UAEEC) for non-compliance with regulatory requirements and now it cannot transact the business of cross border in-bound money transfer.</p><p>UAEEC LLC with registered office in Dubai, was issued Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) for cross border in-bound money transfer operator (customer-to-customer) as 'Overseas Principal'.</p><p>In a statement, the RBI said the CoA of the payment system operator has been revoked for non-compliance with regulatory requirements.</p><p>Following the revocation of CoA, UAEEC cannot transact the business of cross border in-bound money transfer as 'Overseas Principal', it added.</p>