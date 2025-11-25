Menu
Don’t want ‘outgoing CM’, resolve leadership issue before assembly session: BJP's Vijayendra tells Congress

Questioning the point of holding the session under such circumstances, Vijayendra asked the government to come prepared after resolving the leadership issue or "postpone the session."
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 12:27 IST
