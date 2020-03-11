RBL Bank emphatic about financial strength, says it is well capitalised

Amid concerns over the health of financial institutions, RBL Bank has tried to allay fears about its financial strength, saying they are "well capitalised".

The bank said it remains adequately capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08% with Tier-1 at 15.02% (significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement of 11.5% and 9.5% respectively).

The bank also clarified that there has been no material adverse change in the asset quality since announcing its third-quarter financial results.

The bank's shares slumped 67% since their peak in May last year over concerns about its financial strength.

The bank's statement comes in the wake of the near collapse of Yes Bank, the country's fourth-largest private lender.