Reliance Foundation Hospital launches remote surgery programme

<p>Mumbai: Heralding a new era of remote surgical care in India, the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai</a>, in collaboration with the Dhirubhai Ambani Occupational Health (DAOH) & Community Medical Centre, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jamnagar">Jamnagar</a>, has launched a pioneering Tele-Robotic Surgery Program. </p><p>Powered by Reliance Jio, this initiative marks a new era in remote surgical care in India. </p><p>Through this program, expert surgeons at HNRFH will remotely perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries at partner healthcare centres across the country – bringing specialised, high-precision care directly to patients in non-metro and remote regions.</p><p>Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO – Healthcare Initiatives and Chief Executive Officer, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, "Advanced healthcare must not be limited by geography. For decades, specialised surgical care has remained concentrated in a few urban centres, leaving millions without timely access to treatment. Through our Tele-Robotic Surgery Program, we are changing that reality by reimagining how complex surgical care is delivered across India – powered by indigenous innovation, advanced robotics, and secure digital infrastructure."</p><p>The first tele-robotic surgery under this program has been successfully performed at the Community Medical Centre, Jamnagar. </p><p>At an institutional level, the Tele-Robotic Surgery Program underlines HNRFH's commitment to digital innovation and its mission to extend specialised care far beyond metropolitan boundaries. It also embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, employing an indigenously developed Indian robotic surgical system capable of real-time tele-transmission, according to a press statement. </p><p>Anish Shah, COO, Jio Platforms, said, "By providing the secure, ultra-low-latency connectivity required for remote robotic surgeries, we are helping redefine what equitable access to advanced healthcare can look like across the country. This collaboration shows how next-generation digital networks can unlock new possibilities in medicine by bridging distant geographies and bringing life-saving, high-precision care closer to patients."</p>