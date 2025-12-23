<p>Model Deevra Haran is all set to make her showbiz debut with <em>Retta Thala</em>, hitting screens on December 25. Directed by Krish Thirukumaran of Maan Karate fame, this festive release stars Arun Vijay, Tanya Ravichandran and Siddhi Idnani in key roles, marking a major milestone for one of the industry's most promising new faces.</p><p>As one of the film’s three leading ladies, Deevra reportedly plays a mystery character (Arun Vijay's wife) at the centre of a major plot twist. Already a celebrated face in the commercial world down South, Deevra is one of the popular names in the modelling industry in Tamil Nadu and her transition to the silver screen is backed by a strong digital presence. Her high-fashion photoshoots and sensational social media presence have already garnered immense appreciation for Deevra.</p><p>While the release peaks, sources claim the movie has turned out exceptionally well, and Deevra’s dedication to her role is expected to earn her significant recognition right from her very first film. Early reviews from the industry insiders suggest that Deevra has made a noticeable performance in this Tamil-language action thriller film.</p><p>Meanwhile, Deevra visited Thiruvannamalai Temple, one of the most revered temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, seeking blessings for her new beginnings. Parallelly, actor Arun Vijay and Siddhi Idnani also offered prayers at the Arulmigu Vennankodi Muniappan Temple in Salem, ahead of the film's release.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>IANS</em>, Arun Vijay described the film as “a gripping action thriller that will be about what happens when the shades of grey in all individuals start to show simultaneously.” The trailer suggests a multi-dimensional plot where the lines between love and retribution blur amidst a series of gripping action sequences.</p>.<p>The movie is directed by Krish Thirukumara and stars Arun Vijay, Siddhi Idnani Deevra Haran, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, and Balaji Murugadoss in key roles. The movie is arriving in theaters on December 25, the Christmas release.</p>