Relief from old tax demands: Read the fine print here

In the post-budget interaction, the CBDT chairman has stated that the I-T department will extinguish those demands from its records. The taxpayer does not have to do anything. The department will not get in touch with the taxpayers at all. However, the action will be put on the e-filing portal, which can be verified by the taxpayer on logging in. If there are any issues like rectification, where an appeal effect has not been given, pending refund, then the department will resolve it. Since there is no specific amendment proposed in the Finance Bill, 2024, a detailed circular or instructions are being expected.