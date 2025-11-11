<p>Bengaluru: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, on Tuesday opened its new Collins India Operations Centre (CIOC), a 26-acre manufacturing facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru. </p><p>This facility, which can host more than 2,200 employees by 2026, will enhance the company’s capability to manufacture advanced aerospace products for global markets.</p> <p>The facility is equipped with an Industry 4.0 Building Management System, a connected ecosystem that enhances the speed and quality of delivery. It will also be equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and robotics, and will initially be used to manufacture seats, lighting and cargo systems, temperature sensors, communication and navigation systems, water solutions, and evacuation slides.</p>.Collins Aerospace owner reports cyber-related disruption to software at some European airports.<p>“The Collins India Operations Centre will drive operations and manufacturing for more than 70 Collins products, enhancing worldwide service transformation and delivering operational excellence,” said Roy Gullickson, senior vice president of operations at Collins Aerospace. “The CIOC will also have incremental capacity to support future growth opportunities and customer requirements," he added.</p> <p>Collins Aerospace has been manufacturing and investing in India for nearly three decades, and it has more than 6,500 employees across engineering, digital, manufacturing, operations and supply chain functions. Earlier in the year, Collins Aerospace announced its investment in a new Engineering Development and Test Centre in Bengaluru.</p> <p>RTX is the largest aerospace and defence company, and it employs over 185,000 people globally. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.</p>