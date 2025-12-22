Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP sees 53% rise in donations; Congress, other parties witness decline in 2024-25

The last quarter of 2023-24 and first quarter of 2024-25 coincided with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in April-May and parties received more donations during the period.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 13:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 12:34 IST
India NewsBJPCongressTMCBRSTDPJDU

Follow us on :

Follow Us