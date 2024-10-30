Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 84.09 against US dollar

Forex traders said suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supported the local currency at lower levels.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 11:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 11:43 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsRupeedollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us