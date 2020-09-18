Russia's R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients

Russian R-Pharm gets coronavir approval for outpatients

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 18 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Russia's R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 coronavirus infection, it said in a statement.

Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharm's facility in Yaroslavl, will be available in pharmacies, the company added without elaborating.

