Saint-Gobain to invest Rs 3,400 crore in Tamil Nadu

French glassmaker Saint-Gobain on Friday pledged to invest Rs 3,400 crore across different businesses, including solar glass, glass wool, and sealants, as part of its next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu. The fresh investments will create 1,150 jobs.
The announcement was made after Saint-Gobain Chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, and Chief Executive Officer Benoit Bazin met Chief Minister M K Stalin here.
CEO Bazin committed a series of green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors in Tamil Nadu, taking the company’s total investment in the state to over Rs 8,000 crores. Saint-Gobain entered Tamil Nadu in 1998 with the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi laying the foundation stone for its glass factory in Sriperumbudur.
“We are investing Rs 3,400 Crores across different businesses: glass wool, gypsum plasterboard, plaster, acoustic ceiling, float glass, solar glass, adhesives, sealants, mortars and ceramics in our next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu,” B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific & India region and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India said.
“As pioneers in Light & Sustainable Construction, we are well poised to provide building material solutions that combine performance, aesthetics, and sustainability,” he added.
The fresh investment will be utilized to construct a new manufacturing plant in Oragadam in Kanchipuram district and expansion of its plants in Sriperumbudur, Perundurai, and Tiruvallur.
Stalin said the state government will extend all possible help to the company for the fresh investment which will provide jobs to 1,150 people.