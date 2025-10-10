Russia strikes Ukraine dwellings, targets energy sites in mass attack

<p>A mass Russian attack triggered a fire in a high-rise apartment building in central Kyiv and targeted energy sites early on Friday, officials said.</p><p>Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Russian forces were striking energy sites in the country and crews would be attempting to minimise the effects of the assault.</p><p>Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko eight people had been injured, with five of them in hospital. He said power cuts had hit the city.</p><p>Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said both drones and missiles had been deployed in the post-midnight assault on the capital.</p>.Zelenskyy says Russia gasoline supplies may be down by a fifth after Ukrainian attacks.<p>Tkachenko said a drone set apartments on fire on the 6th and 7th floors of a high-rise block in the central Pecherskyi district.</p><p>Pictures posted online showed apartments ablaze as firefighters moved into position.</p><p>Grynchuk, writing on Facebook, said: "Energy experts are taking all necessary measures to minimise negative consequences."</p><p>"As soon as safety conditions allow, energy experts will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and conducting restoration work."</p><p>In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, drones had struck several targets, injuring three people and triggering at least one fire in a dwelling, the regional governor said.</p>