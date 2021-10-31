Saudi Aramco Q3 profits soar 158% on higher oil prices

Saudi Aramco Q3 profits soar 158% on higher oil prices

Analysts had expected a net profit of $28.4 billion

AFP
AFP, Riyadh,
  • Oct 31 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 12:49 ist
Net income jumped to $30.4 billion for the quarter to September 30 from $11.8 billion a year earlier. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Saudi Aramco's earnings rose 158 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter on higher oil prices and volumes sold as the global economy recovered, it said on Sunday.

Aramco's net income was $30.4 billion in the third quarter, up from $11.8 billion in Q3 last year, with free cash flow more than doubling to $28.7 billion. Shareholders will receive $18.8 billion in dividends.

"The increase in net income was primarily the result of higher crude oil prices and volumes sold," the Saudi oil giant said in its earnings statement.

It also cited "stronger refining and chemicals margins in Q3, which were underpinned by rebounding global energy demand and increased economic activity in key markets".

The latest rise comes after profits nearly quadrupled in Q2 as the world economy bounced back from the Covid crisis, lifting demand and pushing oil prices back above $80 a barrel.

"Some headwinds still exist for the global economy, partly due to supply chain bottlenecks, but we are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future," Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Saudi Arabia
business
Business News
Saudi Aramco
Crude Oil

What's Brewing

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

 