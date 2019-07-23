SBI recruitment 2019: This job can get you 41 LPA

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer and Deputy General Manager (DGM). They have 77 vacancies for the specified posts.

The State banking company also went on Twitter to announce vacancies in the SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist) post. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites - sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI is hiring for the role of Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning). If you have the experience and the expertise, apply today. For more details, visit https://t.co/MxZqeRW2av#SBI #StateBankofIndia #WeAreHiring #Recruitment pic.twitter.com/G4FRrhG3GH — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 22, 2019

The interested candidates must verify their ID proof, resume, age proof, educational qualification, experience, etc. The required documents will be verified on the website. The last date to apply to these posts is 12th August.

SBI is hiring for the role of Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management). If your work profile matches the job profile, apply now. To know more, visit https://t.co/MxZqeRW2av#SBI #StateBankofIndia #WeAreHiring #Recruitment pic.twitter.com/d4UHufRIQZ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 22, 2019

SBI Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning) – 1 Post

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist) – 11 Posts

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring) – 4 Posts

SME Credit Analyst – 10 Posts

Credit Analyst – 50 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management) – 1 Post

The experience required for the above posts is different. For applying for Deputy general manager (asset-liability management), the candidate must have 5-15 years of experience with a bank or financial institution or any regulatory body.

The age limit for a candidate applying for the Deputy General Manager (City Planning, Asset Liability Management) post is 45 years.

Here's how to apply online:

1) Visit the official website of the State Bank of India - sbi.co.in

2) Click on the 'Careers' tab to look at various job openings.

3) Click on the required job profile and then click on 'Apply Online' tab

4) After completing the application form and filling all the required details, pay the application fees

5) You will get an email or a notification on your registered mobile number after the submission of the form.

