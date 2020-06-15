SC pulls up auto dealers for flouting order on sale of BS IV vehicles

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up automobile associations for apparently flouting its order on relaxations for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles.

A bench, presided over by Justice Arun Mishra, said that while it allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS-IV vehicles beyond the March 31 deadline, it seems that 2.55 lakh vehicles have been sold already.

The court sought details of all sales and registrations by FADA by Friday.

It also asked the Union Ministry of Road Transport to submit details of BS-IV vehicles sold and registered after the court's March 27 order.

The court had then relaxed the March 31 deadline for sale and registration of BS IV (Bharat Standard emission norms), in view of the lockdown across the country due to the COVID-19 situation.

The automobile dealers' body had then sought relaxation of the deadline, saying 15,000 passenger cars, 12000 commercial vehicles and seven lakh two-wheelers were at stake. The vehicles would be reduced to scrap, if not allowed for sale, teh body said. It said the spread of coronavirus has caused a drastic drop in sales and reduced customer walk-ins to a trickle.