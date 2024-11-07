Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Sebi mulls allying concerns on 'skin in the game' rule for MF employees

The proposals aimed at easing compliance, particularly for employees with lower CTCs and those in operational roles.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 14:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 14:18 IST
Business NewsSebiMutual Funds

Follow us on :

Follow Us