Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

SEBI proposes tighter regulations for custodians

Custodians provide services such as safekeeping of assets and maintenance of securities accounts for clients like foreign portfolio investors, mutual funds, and portfolio managers.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 13:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 13:19 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSebi

Follow us on :

Follow Us