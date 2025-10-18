<p class="bodytext">While most Tamil movies discussing caste provide stark and hopelessly bleak images of caste atrocities, ‘Bison’ stands apart for its optimistic yet hard-hitting narrative. The movie depicts even the vilest villains as compassionate individuals who made difficult choices due to limited options. It shows them as followers of lifelong indoctrination.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At its heart, ‘Bison’ is a sports drama — loosely based on the life of Arjuna Award-winning Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan. It follows Kittan, a gifted Kabaddi player from a village in Thoothukudi. There is unrest in Kittan’s village owing to caste-based riots and conflicts between a dominant caste politician, Kandasamy (Lal), and a marginalised caste activist, Pandiaraj (Ameer). The story takes a turn when Kittan decides to join Kandasamy’s Kabaddi team. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Although the two villains do not hesitate to spill blood, both Pandiaraj and Kandasamy are not stereotypical casteists. They are individuals fighting for what they believe is right. Alongside fury and hate, they also express compassion and human sensibilities — the characters standout for these reasons. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the belief in Kaalamadan, the village deity. Bison, a symbol of endurance and grit, powerfully represents how Kittan eventually earns a selection in the national team.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dhruv Vikram delivers a career-defining performance as a silent, almost mute Kittan who carries anger, hope and dreams in a village where violence is numbingly routine, even to children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rejisha Vijayan’s Raji as Kittan’s sister stands out — fierce and sensible. Even her stares reveal her internal monologues.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Bison’ is a technically sound film; the only downside is that Kabaddi takes a back seat in a supposed sports drama. A dialogue about fences created by humans — family, caste, religion — that one must carry generation after generation continues to haunt long after. </p>