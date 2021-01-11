Sensex hits all-time high of 49,190; Nifty above 14,400

The market opened higher on Monday led by gains in information technology shares after Tata Consultancy Services

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jan 11 2021, 09:37 ist
  updated: Jan 11 2021, 09:55 ist
The Nifty IT index rose 1.9 per cent, while TCS gained 1.5 per cent to hit a record high at Rs 3,230. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex rallied 312.97 points to new life-time high of 49,095.48 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 81 points to 14,428.25 on Monday.

At the time of filing this copy, Sensex was trading at 49,190. 

The market opened higher on Monday led by gains in information technology shares after Tata Consultancy Services, the country's top software exporter, reported strong results and provided an upbeat outlook.

The Nifty IT index rose 1.9 per cent, while TCS gained 1.5 per cent to hit a record high at Rs 3,230.

TCS on Friday reported higher December-quarter profit and predicted stronger growth ahead, kickstarting corporate earnings season.

Shares of D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts rose 2.8 per cent after the company reported a 16.4 per cent jump in December quarter profit over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Asian shares took a breather on Monday while Treasury yields were at 10-month highs as "trillions" in new US fiscal stimulus plans were set to be unveiled this week.

More to follow... 

