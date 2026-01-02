<p>With both <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli </a>at the twilight of their career, former India spinner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwin">Ravichandran Ashwin </a>feels skeptical about the future of One-day Internationals (ODIs).</p><p>Both Rohit and Kohli are currently play only the ODIs, having retired from Test cricket and T20I's. </p><p>The duo are still a big hit as evident form the number of people who turned up to watch them play in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy. </p><p>"Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We've known that sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players (Rohit and Kohli) need to come back to make the game relevant," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.</p>.Vijay Hazare Trophy gets star boost as Kohli, Rohit return to domestic circuit.<p>The 39-year-old opined that he does not see a future for ODIs beyond the 2027 World Cup to be held in South Africa.</p><p>"I'm not sure about the future of ODIs after the 2027 World Cup. I'm a little worried about it. Of course, I'm following Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, I'm finding it slightly difficult to follow Vijay Hazare," Ashwin added.</p>.<p>The Tamil Nadu all-rounder added that for a format to connect with fans, stars are needed and cited the more than decent crowd turnout for both Kohli's and Rohit's matches in the Vijay Hazare trophy.</p><p>"Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch it. I feel Test cricket still has space, but ODI cricket, I truly feel it doesn't have the space," added.</p><p>"Vijay Hazare Trophy (national one-dayers), of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did this time because Virat and Rohit were playing...what happens when they stop playing ODIs?" he wondered.</p><p>While many like the legendary Sachin Tendulkar have suggested a split-innings format for ODIs to revive them, Ashwin said that having just one 50-over event, the World Cup every four years, could also be a possible option.</p><p>"If you really want to make ODI cricket relevant, then just play these T20s leagues and play ODI World Cup once in four years.</p><p>"So when people turn up for events, there'll be sense of expectation. Otherwise, I feel ODIs is going towards slow death."</p><p>Ashwin also asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take a leaf out of FIFA's book</p><p>"The ODI format has become redundant and to top it, ICC needs to see how they're conducting these World Cups. Every year, there's an ICC tournament for revenue generation pattern, but look at how FIFA is doing it. There're leagues happening and they do their World Cup once in every four years. The World Cup has value as it's a marquee tournament," he concluded. </p><p>(with inputs from PTI)</p>