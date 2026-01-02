Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ODIs need charismatic characters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to keep it going, says Ashwin

The 39-year-old opined that he does not see a future for ODIs beyond the 2027 World Cup to be held in South Africa.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 07:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 07:38 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketFIFAICCT20IODIsTest cricetSyed Mushtaq Ali T20 TrophyVijay HazareSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophyVijay Hazare TophyAshwin

Follow us on :

Follow Us