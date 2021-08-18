Sensex hits lifetime high of 56,026; Nifty above 16,600

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 09:49 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark equity index Sensex jumped 234.40 points to a lifetime high of 56,026 on Wednesday, meanwhile Nifty advanced 59 points to 16,673.60.

More to follow...

 

 

 

