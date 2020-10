Sensex has crossed 39,000-points mark again.

Sensex is currently trading at 39,150 after 453 points gain since the opening session.

Equity benchmarks indices started the session on a high note on Monday, powered by financial and technology stocks amid positive cues from Asian markets.

In the opening session, the BSE Sensex rallied over 253.33 points or 0.65 per cent to trade at 38,950.38 and the NSE Nifty rose 93.45 points or 0.82 per cent to 11,510 in opening deals.

