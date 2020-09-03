SIDBI, Maharashtra govt join hands for developing MSME ecosystem

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to develop the MSME ecosystem in the state.

The MoU was signed by Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Secretary, Small & Medium Industries & Development Commissioner(Industries), Government of Maharashtra and V Satya Venkata Rao, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI, in the presence of Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

Under the agreement, a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be deployed by SIDBI with the Government of Maharashtra.

The role of the PMU will be to design schemes/programs in the areas of equity support, interest subvention, resolution of stressed MSMEs, supporting MSME entrepreneurs and facilitating other need-based intervention required on evaluation of the existing status of MSMEs.

The PMU will study the existing framework of schemes, interventions, initiatives, projects etc. which are currently available for the benefit of/targeted towards MSMEs in the state and shall suggest modifications, if any, with the objective of enhancing efficacy and removal of bottlenecks.

“We have already initiated the process of collaborating with state governments for focused engagement in various forms for the upliftment of MSMEs. We have appointed an expert agency for setting up PMUs in 11 states namely, Assam, New Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the pilot phase. With this, SIDBI intends to cooperate closely with state governments to strengthen the enterprise ecosystem with thrust on Micro and Small Enterprises. Imbibing good practices, rejuvenating existing programmes and policies, and enable more responsive ecosystem shall be the target of our joining of hands,” Rao said.

This developmental initiative is aligned to expectations laid down in the UK Sinha Committee on MSMEs set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It envisions more focused engagement of SIDBI with state governments for MSME promotion and development. The PMU will also prepare the process for handholding MSMEs in the state for their onboarding onto digital platforms such as PSBLoansIn59Minutes, Stock Exchange listing, e-commerce platforms such as Government e-Marketplace etc. Along with that, the PMU will also engage in mapping repository of good practices and guidelines both within and outside the state and facilitate adoption of good practices. It will create a framework for evaluating impact of interventions being made for the benefit of MSMEs and shall also provide inputs for policy advocacy.