Shivamogga girl scales Kilimanjaro mountain

<p>Holehonnur (Shivamogga)/DHNS: Nithya Rao, a student of Jnandeepa School at Javalli near here, has achieved a rare feat by climbing the 19,640-ft-high Kilimanjaro mountain, the highest peak in Africa. At the peak, Rao did not forget to remember her school as she hoisted the Jnandeepa school flag over there. </p><p>She climbed the mountain, which is made of volcanic ash, on a difficult route at zero temperature for six to eight days via the Demosi route.</p><p>Nithya Rao is studying in class 10 at Jnandeepa School. Noticing her interest in climbing peaks, the school gave much-needed support. The management board, principal and staff of Jnandeepa School have congratulated her.</p>