Sony slides 9% as Microsoft gaming deal casts shadow

Sony's PlayStation is widely seen as having a lead in the generational battle with Microsoft's Xbox

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jan 19 2022, 06:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 06:14 ist
Microsoft said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard in a record $68.7 billion deal. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares in Japan's Sony Group fell 9% on Wednesday after gaming rival Microsoft said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard in a record $68.7 billion deal for the industry.

While Sony's PlayStation is widely seen as having a lead in the generational battle with Microsoft's Xbox, the purchase of the "Call of Duty" maker comes as Microsoft is aggressively expanding its Game Pass subscription service.

