Sputnik V pilot in final leg, scaled up to other cities, says Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has soft-launched Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V here, has expanded the pilot which is in the final leg to other cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Presently it is in a limited pilot phase, registration on Co-WIN is not open for the public and will become open once the commercial launch is commenced, a press release from Dr Reddy's said on Wednesday.

The limited pilot soft-launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India that was initiated by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad on May 14 has now been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur with more cities to follow in the next few days, Dr Reddy's said in an update.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell the first 12.5 crore doses (25 crore vials) of SputnikV in India. The Indian drug-maker recently received nearly 30 lakh doses of Sputnik V.

The pilot has allowed Dr Reddy's to test the cold storage arrangements of -18 degrees Celsius temperature in the cities, Co-WIN integration, track and trace, and other logistical arrangements ahead of the commercial launch, the release said.

The limited pilot phase is currently in its final leg as we gear up to ensure a smooth commercial launch, it said. An adequate number of cold chain units is being deployed and the last mail arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine, Dr Reddy's said.