In pics | Top 10 startups in India

Rank 01| Zepto - A grocery delivery platform that promises to deliver groceries at the doorsteps within 10 minutes.
Rank 02| Sprinto - A security compliance software provider, Sprinto specializes in powerful automation designed for cloud-based businesses. Their platform helps establish stringent security compliance programs and enables you to manage every compliance facet from one centralized dashboard.
Rank 03| Lucidity - A next-gen cloud storage management platform that allows cloud block storage management solutions.
Rank 04| GrowthX - A dynamic social learning community, committed to educate and assist professionalals in social media networking and branding.
Rank 05| Jar - A fintech platform allowing users to micro-invest in digital gold.
Rank 06| Wiingy - An online tutoring marketplace that pairs students with expert-approved tutors in more than 350 subjects, including coding, mathematics, science, Advanced Placement, language studies, and music.
Rank 07| Sourcebae - A software firm leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify tech recruitment in India. Their AI-driven platform enables businesses to swiftly and efficiently connect with top-tier developers by matching precise requirements with pre-screened talent.
Rank 08| BiofuelCircle - A platform designed to support farmers, biofuel producers, industrial buyers, and logistics providers by fostering growth in their businesses. It creates new opportunities within the farm-to-fuel ecosystem and promotes a circular economy for agricultural waste.
Rank 09| Supersourcing - Supersourcing is an AI-driven recruitment platform that eliminates CV screening and lengthy interview processes, enabling you to save up to 90% of your time by hiring software engineers efficiently.
Rank 10 | Battery Smart - India’s largest battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers.
Published 25 September 2024, 11:25 IST