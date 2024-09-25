Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
In pics | Top 10 startups in India

The 2024 Top Startups India List was released by LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. The list highlights the rising companies in India that are becoming desirable workplaces. Leveraging LinkedIn’s unique data, this annual list offers professionals a glimpse into promising startups across various fields, equipping them with valuable insights for their next career step. Here is the complete list.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 11:25 IST

Rank 01| Zepto - A grocery delivery platform that promises to deliver groceries at the doorsteps within 10 minutes.

Credit: Zepto

Rank 02| Sprinto - A security compliance software provider, Sprinto specializes in powerful automation designed for cloud-based businesses. Their platform helps establish stringent security compliance programs and enables you to manage every compliance facet from one centralized dashboard.

Credit: Sprinto

Rank 03| Lucidity - A next-gen cloud storage management platform that allows cloud block storage management solutions.

Credit: Lucidity

Rank 04| GrowthX - A dynamic social learning community, committed to educate and assist professionalals in social media networking and branding.

Credit growthx.club

Rank 05| Jar - A fintech platform allowing users to micro-invest in digital gold.

Credit: Jar

Rank 06| Wiingy - An online tutoring marketplace that pairs students with expert-approved tutors in more than 350 subjects, including coding, mathematics, science, Advanced Placement, language studies, and music.

Credit: Wiingy

Rank 07| Sourcebae - A software firm leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify tech recruitment in India. Their AI-driven platform enables businesses to swiftly and efficiently connect with top-tier developers by matching precise requirements with pre-screened talent.

Credit: SourceBae

Rank 08| BiofuelCircle - A platform designed to support farmers, biofuel producers, industrial buyers, and logistics providers by fostering growth in their businesses. It creates new opportunities within the farm-to-fuel ecosystem and promotes a circular economy for agricultural waste.

Credit: BiofuelCircle

Rank 09| Supersourcing - Supersourcing is an AI-driven recruitment platform that eliminates CV screening and lengthy interview processes, enabling you to save up to 90% of your time by hiring software engineers efficiently.

Credit: Supersourcing

Rank 10 | Battery Smart - India’s largest battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers.

Credit: Battery Smart

Published 25 September 2024, 11:25 IST
