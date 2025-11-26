<p class="bodytext">Who would imagine, among the many things short in India, sunshine would be one. Over three decades, the sunlight falling on our country has dimmed by about 13%, according to a study. That’s because of crop burning, vehicle exhaust and construction dust rising in the atmosphere. But, given the optimism that overwhelms us in the face of all the gloom, we are sure to see a positive side to it. One of E M Forster’s characters hints that Indians act crazy because of the heat. The Brits, who dreaded the heat and dust in these parts, will no longer be able to say such things about us. That’s good, innit?</p>