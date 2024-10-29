Home
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge unveils 2 flagship startup programs

According to officials, ELEVATE 2024 is a grant-in-aid seed funding scheme designed to empower early-stage startups in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:07 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 09:07 IST
