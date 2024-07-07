Ola shuns Google Maps, wants to save Rs 100 cr per year with in-house service

Ola has been making in-house technology to try and become as self-sustaining as possible. Earlier this year, the company shifted from Microsoft Azure to its in-house Krutrim platform.

The shift was because of an issue Aggarwal had taken with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, which had removed one of his posts in which the 38-year-old attacked LinkedIn for what he had termed their "pronoun illness".

"No corporate person should be able to decide what will be banned. Data should be owned by the creators instead of being owned by the corporates who make money using our data and then lecture us on 'community guidelines'," he had said.

Aggarwal further wrote, "Since LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and Ola is a big customer of Azure, we've decided to move our entire workload out of Azure to our own Krutrim cloud."

Ola Electric is working on building solid-state batteries, Aggarwal had said in June.

With Reuters, PTI inputs