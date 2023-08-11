Subway India takes away free cheese slice, offers sauce as inflation bites

Subway sandwiches in India will no longer come with the option of a free cheese slice following revisions to its menu that analysts regarded as being more about cost-cutting than just a matter of taste.

American chain Subway is one of largest restaurant franchisers in India, with around 800 outlets. They now charge 30 rupees ($0.40) extra for the cheese slice in most sandwiches, but are offering a free "cheezy" sauce instead.