Swaraj Tractors offers facility of standby tractor to help farmers amid COVID-19

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has come forward to support the farming community in the midst of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The company is offering a standby tractor during the harvesting season which will help its customers during this critical time. The company has launched a slew of initiatives under its ‘Aapke saath hai Aapka Swaraj’ campaign.

Delivering on its promise of ‘Solid Bharosa’, Swaraj is offering 24x7 assistance to its customers through its call centre. Customers can contact the toll free number of 18004250735 for information related to service and spare parts. All Swaraj dealers and service teams will also be just a phone-call away for helping the farmers during this critical situation.

The harvesting season is a very critical period for farmers. Due to the current pandemic, Swaraj did not want them to face any difficulty with regard to their tractors and hence launched this scheme. Swaraj will stand next to the farmers as a customer-centric organisation.

Standby tractors of Swaraj will be available at different locations offered by dealers on a first-come-first-serve basis to its customers.

