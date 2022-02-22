Swiggy eyes Rs 5,992-crore IPO early next year

Swiggy eyes Rs 5,992-crore IPO early next year

Swiggy has begun adding independent directors to the board and plans to position itself as a logistics company

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 22 2022, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 13:56 ist
The demand for delivery of food and groceries has boomed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: DH File Photo

Indian food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least Rs 5,992 crore ($800 million) in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swiggy has begun adding independent directors to the board, and plans to position itself as a logistics company and not just a food delivery firm, according to the report. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read — Swiggy set to acquire DineOut for around Rs 1,511 crore

Swiggy doubled its valuation to Rs 80,143 crore ($10.7 billion) in its latest funding round, Reuters reported last month, citing sources. Rival Zomato Ltd, which saw a stellar market debut last year, has struggled to keep the momentum going. It reported tepid order value growth in the third quarter.

India has seen booming demand for the delivery of food and grocery, especially during the pandemic.

Swiggy's grocery delivery service Instamart is now competing with the likes of Blinkit and Zepto, which are luring customers with the promise of 10 minute-deliveries. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

swiggy delivery
Swiggy
SoftBank Group
Business News

What's Brewing

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 