Bengaluru

Bengaluru man stabbed to death by younger brother after quarrel

According to police, the brothers worked as teachers at a madrasa in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 23:48 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 23:48 IST
Bengaluru Crime

