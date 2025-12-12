Bengaluru man stabbed to death by younger brother after quarrel

<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his younger brother following a quarrel at their house in Banashankari, South Bengaluru, on Thursday. </p>.<p>Police said that the victim, Mohammad Mujahid, was attacked by his brother Mohammad Musaib, 23, after Mujahid reportedly abused their mother. </p>.<p>In a fit of rage, Musaib is said to have picked up a knife from the house and stabbed Mujahid, who died on the spot. Musaib also sustained injuries during the scuffle and has been admitted to hospital. </p>.11-minute emergency response by Bengaluru police saves unconscious man.<p>According to police, the brothers worked as teachers at a madrasa in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur. </p>.<p>Mujahid had allegedly abused their mother a month ago and had stayed away since then. He returned home on Wednesday to meet the family. Musaib reportedly insisted that he apologise to their mother. When Mujahid refused, Musaib allegedly stabbed him repeatedly. </p>.<p>The Banashankari police have registered a case of murder and are investigating. </p>