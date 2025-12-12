Ex-corporate employee now drives auto in Bengaluru

<p>Barkha Kumari</p>.<p class="bodytext">Once a corporate professional, Rakesh B Pal is now an auto rickshaw driver. He converses in English and Kannada with passengers, quotes popular books and theories, and shares tips on navigating life’s challenges. He started posting about his auto driver life on his Instagram account on November 26 and currently has around 8,600 followers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 37-year-old told <span class="italic">Metrolife</span> that he quit his corporate career in 2022 after facing “bullying and manipulation”. He says his hearing challenges made him a target, and some seniors, threatened by his talent, tried to hold him back. He claims he also faced difficulties at home and was in therapy, but quit when “it did not work”.</p>.‘Nowhere to go’: Bengaluru auto drivers battle unhygienic public toilets.<p class="bodytext">An Instagram post in which he urges people not to fear starting over and to find a purpose has garnered around 33,000 views and 19,000 shares. Rakesh experimented with food delivery and bike taxis and even considered opening a tea shop, but felt driving an auto would bring him freedom and meaningful interactions. </p>.<p class="bodytext">On one ride, a woman tipped him Rs 100 after discovering they were both learning German. With other passengers, he has discussed politics and the economy, and whether expecting 10-minute deliveries is fair when even ambulances cannot reach their destination so quickly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His confident “Good morning” or “Good afternoon” greetings spark curiosity among his passengers. “When I explain why I left my career, they say, ‘At least you are free now’ or ‘You are doing what you like,’” he says. Some suggest he return to a stable career; some don’t like an auto driver giving them advice.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Born and raised in Uttarahalli and Padmanabhanagar, Rakesh avoids discussing his education, saying he doesn’t value it. He also remains vague about his corporate jobs, revealing only that he worked in training roles earning over a lakh per month. Today, he completes 50-60 rides a day, earning Rs 800-1,000. “I am happy now,” he says, adding that it took years of effort, including martial arts and dance, to take control of his life.</p>