Tata Motors races past Maruti to become most valuable auto firm

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday became the country's most valuable auto company by market capitalisation, combining the company's valuation as well as the DVR shares, racing past Maruti Suzuki India.

Shares of Tata Motors climbed 2.19 per cent to settle at Rs 859.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.40 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 886.30.

Tata Motors Ltd - DVR stock gained 1.63 per cent to Rs 572.65.