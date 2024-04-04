Tech industry estimated to post 3.8% YoY growth to $254 billion in FY24: Report

According to the report, the Indian GenAI market is projected to post a compound annual growth rate of over 24.4% between 2023–2030, potentially adding $359–438 billion to the country’s gross domestic product by 2029–2030. The report highlighted that with a 2.7 times growth in AI-driven initiatives between 2023-24 and more than 6,50,000 employees set to undergo GenAI training, the country is marking a concerted effort to prepare for an AI-driven future.