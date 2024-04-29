JOIN US
Homebusiness

Tech Tycoon Ankur Jain weds Ex-WWE Wrestler Erika Hammond in Egypt; Pics flood social media

Tech billionaire Ankur Jain married former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond in an extravagant wedding ceremony set against the stunning backdrop of Egypt. The pictures from their wedding are going viral on social media platforms.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 07:56 IST



Billionaire Ankur Jain, known for his groundbreaking ventures in the tech industry, has made headlines yet again, this time for his lavish wedding to Erika Hammond, a former WWE wrestler.

Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain

The powerful couple got married in front of the Great Pyramids in Egypt on April 26.

Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain

The whimsical wedding, which took place in Cairo, witnessed heavyweights like Robin Thicke, Michael Turchin, Lance Bass, ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary and his wife Linda among others.

Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain

These pictures from their gala wedding have captivated the attention of social media users worldwide, with images from their extravagant wedding flooding social media.

Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain

These pictures have ignited a frenzy of fascination among netizens.

Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain

Erika Hammond, wore a royal 3D embellished gown with a long trail in her wedding. while Ankur looked dapper in a black-hued tuxedo paired with a white shirt.

Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain

The duo was seen sharing a passionate lip-lock as they embark on their forever journey together.

Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain

(Published 29 April 2024, 07:56 IST)
Sports News Technology News Wrestler Egypt

