Tech Tycoon Ankur Jain weds Ex-WWE Wrestler Erika Hammond in Egypt; Pics flood social media

Billionaire Ankur Jain, known for his groundbreaking ventures in the tech industry, has made headlines yet again, this time for his lavish wedding to Erika Hammond, a former WWE wrestler.
Credit: Instagram/@ankurjain
The powerful couple got married in front of the Great Pyramids in Egypt on April 26.
The whimsical wedding, which took place in Cairo, witnessed heavyweights like Robin Thicke, Michael Turchin, Lance Bass, ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary and his wife Linda among others.
These pictures from their gala wedding have captivated the attention of social media users worldwide, with images from their extravagant wedding flooding social media.
These pictures have ignited a frenzy of fascination among netizens.
Erika Hammond, wore a royal 3D embellished gown with a long trail in her wedding. while Ankur looked dapper in a black-hued tuxedo paired with a white shirt.
The duo was seen sharing a passionate lip-lock as they embark on their forever journey together.
(Published 29 April 2024, 07:56 IST)