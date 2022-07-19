Acer I-series Android smart TVs launched in India

Indkal Technologies Pvt Ltd, the sole licensee of Acer brand, on Tuesday (July 19) launched the new line of affordable range of I-series Android TVs in India.

The company is offering the Acer I smart TVs in four sizes-- The 32-inch model has a High Definition (HD) display resolution and the 43-inch, the 50-inch and 55-inch models come in Ultra High Definition (UHD) display resolution.

They come with an edge-to-edge display with a frameless design which is a continuation of the almost bezel-less display that Acer televisions are popular for in the market. I-Series also promise to offer high picture quality with an enhanced Wide Colour Gamut+.

They also come with HDR 10+ certification, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine - IFSE, Micro Dimming, Digital Noise Reduction, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, and more.

It should be noted that higher-end UHD TVs (43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch) support 4K upscaling tech and Dynamic Signal Calibration (DSC) feature.

The new Acer TVs also feature in-built Smart Blue Light Reduction technology to reduce the blue light exposure to the viewer’s eyes during long periods of content consumption. This makes for a safer and more comfortable viewing.



The new Acer 55-inch I-series 4K Android smart TV. Credit: Indkal



The 32-inch model comes with two 12W speakers, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB storage while other models feature two 15W speakers, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

The rest of the features remains the same. They feature a 1.3Ghz Cortex-A55 quad-core processor, Mali G31 MP2, Open GL ES3.2, support dual-band Wifi (2.4GHz + 5GHz),

They run Google-certified Android 11 OS for smart TVs, and support Google Assistant voice assistant, OTT apps-- Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube, Google Play, FastCast, and Smart Player.

The new Acer I-series TVs cost-- Rs 19,990 for 32-inch model, Rs 34,990 for 43-inch TV, Rs 40,990 for 50-inch television and Rs 47,990 for the 55-inch model.

