Acer teams up with IPN for smart teaching programme in India

The Indian government is planning for staged relaxation for educational institutes to conduct exams and commence new academic year (2020-21) after coronavirus lockdown on May 31.

Already, schools and colleges, in a bid to make use of time, are relying on PCs and mobiles to impart education to the children. But, watching compact screens of mobile for long as a negative effect on the eyesight of both the children and the teachers.

Now, Acer has announced a new partnership with IPN (Indian Principals' Network) for smart teaching initiative.

“We are excited to partner with IPN India which are the leading Knowledge Network in EdTech segment. During the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 situation, it’s extremely significant to design news ways to help students and teachers to continue with learning and educating. At Acer, we believe that in this unprecedented time, technology is everyday changing our lives and hence must make a mark in a new paradigm shift towards the education sector as well. This partnership will bring great opportunity for students and teachers to lead better performance with the availability of better educational resources,”Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said.

With an aim to equip teachers with the right set of tools to teach from home for students, Acer is offering exclusive discounts for educators via special coupon code in addition to two years of the extended warranty, one year of Accidental Damage Protection, and more on a range of Acer laptops and tablets.

“Schools are working hard to shift classes online for students and teachers in an urge to provide a well-adjusted education system. Along with that, we are ensuring a lot of preparation and demo classes with teachers in order to enhance the e-learning management system. Thus, we are delighted to see with Acer and IPN offering these great set of laptops and tablets which helps in progressive way of online learning, ”Seetha Murty, Director Education, Silver Oaks Group of Schools, India & President, Heads Association of IB World Schools, India said.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.