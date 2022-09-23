Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on smartphones

American e-commerce major Amazon Friday (September 23) launched the Great Indian Festival sale in India.

Like the previous promotional sale campaigns, the company is offering lucrative deals on popular branded phones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, iQOO and others.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Here are top deals available on smartphones

Apple

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13, which by the way is being assembled in India can now be grabbed for Rs 54,999 against the launch price of Rs 68,300. Also, Amazon is offering additional discounts via exchange deals (up to Rs 25,000) and also SBI (max up to Rs 1,250) card, which will further bring down the price. However, the device is seeing lot of demand on the e-commerce store and stocks may run out soon. Prospective buyers have to keep an eye on the stock replenishment.

It has one of the fastest chipsets A15 Bionic and the best dual camera in its segment. If you have long wanted to get into the iOS platform, this is the best phone to start your new journey into the high-walled Apple ecosystem.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13 review: Packed with features that matter

iPhone 12

The 64GB base model is available for Rs 44,999, almost Rs 15,000 less than the current MRP of Rs 59,900. There is also a 128GB model for Rs 49,999.

Amazon will be providing exchange offers, which can bring the price to further down. This is a good deal considering the fact that the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 is superior to most of the premium Android phones under Rs 50,000. Also, the camera and battery life are great too.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Samsung

Galaxy S22 series

The compact Android flagship Galaxy S22 is available at Rs 52, 999 against the launch price of Rs 72,999. And, Amazon is offering up to Rs 25,000 discount via exchange deal and 10 per cent extra off for customers with SBI cards.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S22 review: Premium compact phone

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Consumers can also grab the feature-rich Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just 29,999, which by the way used to costs Rs 55,999 (base model- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage). Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 25,000 discount via exchange deal and 10 per cent extra off for customers with SBI card.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review: Future-ready premium phone

Amazon is also offering big discounts on mid-range and budget Samsphones-- Galaxy M13, M33 5G, M53 5G, and M32 Prime Edition with prices starting at Rs 8,499, Rs 11,999, Rs 19,999, and Rs 10,349, respectively.

OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

It is available for just 61,999, which by the way used to costs Rs 66,999 (base model- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage). And, there is 12GB RAM + 256GB model for Rs 66,999 against MRP: Rs 71,999.

Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 35,000 discount via exchange deal and 10 per cent extra off for customers with SBI card.

Must read | OnePlus 10 Pro: Long-term review

OnePlus 10R 5G

Consumers can also grab the OnePlus 10R 5G for just 37,999, against the launch price of Rs 43,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

OnePlus has also launched special OnePlus 10R 5G - Prime Edition (Prime Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) for Rs 32,999.

For both OnePlus phones, Amazon is offering up to Rs 28,000 discount via exchange deal and 10 per cent extra off for customers with SBI card.

Must read | OnePlus 10R 5G review: Well-rounded phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Consumers can also grab the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for 18,999, against the launch price of Rs 19,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage).

Amazon is offering up to Rs 18,000 discount via exchange deal and Rs 1,500 extra off for customers with SBI card.

Must read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Mirage Blue| 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included)

It is available for just 19,999, against MRP Rs 24,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage).

Amazon is offering up to Rs 18,950 discount via exchange deal and Rs 2,000 extra off for customers with SBI card.

Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included)

It is available for just 12,099, against MRP Rs 17,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). Amazon is offering up to Rs 11,400 discount via exchange deal.

Redmi Note 11T (Aquamarine Blue | Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included)

It is available for just 14,999, against MRP Rs 20,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage).

Amazon is offering up to Rs 14,050 discount via exchange deal and 10 per cent extra off for customers with SBI card.

Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (Bifrost Blue |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display |50 MP Quad Camera)

It is available for just 9,999, against MRP Rs 16,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage).

Amazon is offering up to Rs 9,350 discount via exchange deal and 10 per cent extra off for customers with SBI card.

Redmi A1 (Light Blue | Helio A22 | 5000 mAh Battery | 8MP AI Dual Cam | Leather Texture Design | Android 12)

It is available for just 6,299, against MRP Rs 8,999 (2GB RAM + 32GB storage, expandable).

Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,950 discount via exchange deal and Rs 200 off via coupon (make sure to tick the check box, before tapping buy button).

iQOO

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green | World's First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 | Best in-Segment 120Hz Refresh Rate | 5000mAh Battery)

It is available for just 15,499, against MRP Rs 18,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable).

Amazon is offering up to Rs 14,650 discount via exchange deal, extra Rs 1,750 off via SBI card and Rs 1,250 off via coupon (make sure to tick the check box, before tapping buy button).

iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, | Snapdragon 870 5G | 80W FlashCharge)

It is available for just 27,999, against MRP Rs 34,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable).

Amazon is offering up to Rs 25,000 discount via exchange deal, extra Rs 750 off via SBI card.

Oppo

OPPO F21s Pro (Dawnlight Gold)

It is available for just 22,999, against MRP Rs 27,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable). Amazon is offering up to Rs 21,849 discount via exchange deal.

Vivo

Vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare)

It is available for just 17,990, against MRP Rs 24,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable). Amazon is offering up to Rs 17,000 discount via exchange deal and Rs 1,250 extra off via SBI card.

