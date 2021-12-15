Amazon's cloud service hit again in US

Amazon's cloud service hit again in US, affecting third-party services Netflix, Slack

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues

Reuters,
  • Dec 15 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 22:12 ist
Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the US West Coast.

AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix.

AWS's dashboard showed that it was investigating internet connectivity issues in the "US-West-1 and US-West-2" regions.

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could be widespread.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website. 

