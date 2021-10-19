Apple brings new features to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro

American technology company on Monday (October 18) unveiled the new line of MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, touted to be the most powerful chipsets for PCs in the market.

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max-based MacBook Pro can empower professional video editors to create animations and even edit 30 streams of 4K ProRes video or up to seven streams of 8K ProRes video through video editors.

Apple in a bid to enable creators to make the best use of the newly launched MacBook Pro and the latest iPhone 13 series has introduced the new features to its popular Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

Final Cut Pro 10.6

With the new version, users will be able to add beautifully tracked motion graphics to the video. Also, if you happen to own any of the four iPhone 13 series models and shot high-quality Cinematic mode video, Final Cut Pro app with deeper optimisation for MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (or M1 Max) silicon can edit them, adjust the depth effect of any shot and use keyframes to change it over time. With a simple click on the face or object in the viewer, editors can add or delete focus points, all without having to reshoot.

Also, Final Cut Pro allows video editors to play seven streams of 8K ProRes at full resolution — over 230 million pixels — and export ProRes video over 5x faster than before.

As far as the new Object Tracker is concerned, it lets video editors quickly and easily create eye-catching animated graphics that follow the movement of faces or objects in a video.

"Object tracking analysis is up to 5x faster on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and takes advantage of the machine learning capabilities of the Neural Engine in Apple silicon to accelerate the detection of faces and objects in video," the company said.

The Motion and Compressor apps of the Final Cut Pro also received updates. With Motion on the new MacBook Pro, a complex project renders up to 2x as fast and can play two streams of 8K video at 5x the frame rate. Graphic artists can now combine object tracking with masks, shapes, 3D objects, behaviours, and filters for stunning visual effects. And a new Neon filter adds an eye-catching glow to images, shapes, text, and more.

The Compressor can transcode HEVC video up to 2x as fast and transcode ProRes video up to 10x faster on the new MacBook Pro PC. The Compressor can also transcode Canon Cinema RAW Light video files to other professional formats like ProRes and H.264 for the first time, and Watch Folders make it simple to automatically encode content placed in a selected folder in the file system.

Logic Pro 10.7

With the latest update, Logic Pro music editing software now gets a new set of mixing and rendering tools. With these, users can author their songs as Dolby Atmos music files compatible with Apple Music.

Additionally, 13 plug-ins within Logic Pro — including Space Designer, Limiter, Loudness Meter, and Tremolo — have also been updated to take advantage of this new creative capability. The final music content once published on Apple Music, listeners will be able to enjoy the immersive audio experience on their devices with spatial audio support.

With the new MacBook Pro, musicians get workstation-class performance for creating better spatial audio mixes, and can quickly load large sample libraries, and can use up to 3x more plug-ins for recording.



With Dolby Atmos tools built-in, Logic Pro empowers all musicians to mix in spatial audio. Picture credit: Apple



The latest update also brings new Producer Packs introduced in GarageBand few months ago. Music creators can use beats, loops, and samples created by today’s biggest hitmakers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Mark Ronson, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

With the addition of new beats, Logic users now have access to 2,800 new loops, 50 new kits, and 120 new patches they can use in their own songs — all royalty-free. The update also features the original multitrack project of the hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' by Lil Nas X — including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio mix of the track.

All the new features coming in the latest update to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are free. But, for new users, Final Cut Pro 10.6 software is available for Rs 27,900 on Mac App Store.

The Motion 5.6 and Compressor 4.6 are also available today as free updates for existing users, and for Rs 4,499 each for new users on the Mac App Store.

The Logic Pro 10.7 is available for Rs 17,900 for new users on the Mac App Store.

Must read | Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, M1 Max silicons

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.