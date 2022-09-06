Apple Event September 2022: Here's what to expect at 'Far out' programme

Cupertino-based technology major Apple is all geared up to host the company's flagship fall hardware event later this week on September 7.

Apple is slated to kick off the event at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at the company's HQ and like the previous two years, the programme will be streamed online. It will be available on the company's official website and YouTube channel.

However, reports from the west are coming that, a few select media members have received invites to attend the event in person and also get access to the demo zone soon after the programme.

Apple Fall Event 2022: Here's what to expect at the 'Far out' hardware programme

There is no price for guessing, as this event focused on the new line of smartphones. Apple is slated to bring four new iPhone 14 series models. However, this year, the company is expected to ditch the 'iPhone mini' and instead bring a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. The latter was initially rumoured to be called iPhone 14 Max, but was dropped to avoid confusion with the ultra top-end model Pro Max.

Apple will be bringing these models-- a regular iPhone 14(6.1–inch), 14 Plus (6.7-inch), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

It has to be noted that the company plans to widen the differentiation of the regular and Pro models this year.

The standard iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus will have regular OLED screen panels, whereas the Pro models will have top-grade OLED display panels to support the Always-on-Display feature.

Also, the Pro models are expected to come with big 48MP camera upgrades along with a new pill display panel with a reduced notch design.

On the other hand, iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have dual cameras and a normal notch design as seen in the previous generation.

Also, there are speculations that the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus may come with an older A15 Bionic chipset seen in iPhone 13 and the Pro models will be powered by the latest and most powerful Apple silicon A16 Bionic.

And, one rumour about the upcoming iPhone 14 going wild on the web is that Apple finally bring satellite connectivity to help users get speedy help during an emergency situation in areas with low cellular network support.

Apple is also expected to announce not one but three Watches-- two Watch series 8 series — one standard Watch series 8 and top-end Watch Series 8 Pro along with an affordable Watch SE (2nd Gen).

The Watch Series 8 Pro latter will have a big titanium case and the regular will have an aluminium case. The Pro model will have longer battery life.

Both the Watch Series 8 models will come with two new features-- a body-temperature sensor and one health tracking related to women's fertility. The rest of the standard features coming in the upcoming Apple Watches include ECG (Electrocardiogram), heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen saturation monitoring and activity rings.

On the other hand, the Watch SE (2nd Gen) will see upgrades in terms of the Apple S8 chipset, more efficient compared to S5 seen in the 2020 model.

Apple is also expected to unveil the AirPods Pro earphones. It is expected to deliver better audio delivery, improved Active Noise Cancellation features and longer battery life.

