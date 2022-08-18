Apple Garageband app gets new remix sessions; features Katy Perry and K-pop artists

Garageband is one of the most popular native apps on Apple devices. It offers cool effects such as instrumental sound effects, Disk Jockey (DJ) tools, voice recordings and more tools, to develop creative audio content with less effort.

Now, Garageband gets two new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Katy Perry and K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN.

"With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions give aspiring musicians the ability to put their own personal spin on the hit songs “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN," Apple said.

The company is also hosting 'Today at Apple' sessions offering tutorials on GarageBand globally. Titled Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry, it is being arranged in-person at Apple Store locations worldwide.

In the session, Retail Creative Pros at Apple Stores will teach customers how to remix Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii,” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone.

It should be noted that previously, Today at Apple Remix Sessions featured top music artists including Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more. Customers can sign up to take part in a session at an Apple Store near them on the Today at Apple homepage.

