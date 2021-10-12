Apple rolls out critical iOS, iPadOS 15.0.2 security patch for iPhones,iPads

It's been a little over a week since Apple released the iOS/iPadOS 15.0.1, but it was a minor update with bug fixes. Now, the company has rolled out a critical security patch to all eligible iPhones and iPads.

Apple said that a security researcher (name unknown) had detected a security glitch dubbed CVE-2021-30883 that allowed bad actors to use an app to actively conduct remote execution on iPhones and iPads. Taking note of the issues, the company has plugged the loophole with the latest iOS 15.0.2 update.

"An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," reads the Apple note.

Besides the security patch, the update including the following bug fixes for the iPhone

--Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

--iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

--AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

--CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

--Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models



Apple iOS 15.0.2 update. Credit: DH Graphics/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 on your iPhone and iPads:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

