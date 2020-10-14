Apple unveils HomePod mini; India price and availability details

Cupertino-based Apple on Tuesday (October 13) finally launched the long rumoured HomePod mini at Apple Park.

As the name suggests, it comes in a compact design with just 3.3-inches tall. HomePod mini features an Apple-designed acoustic waveguide to direct the flow of sound down and out toward the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience.

With this design, customers can place HomePod mini anywhere in a room and hear a clear and consistent sound. The three-microphone array is tuned to hear 'Hey Siri,' and a fourth inward-facing microphone help isolate sound coming from the speaker to improve voice detection when music is playing. Outside, it has a premium fabric finish.

Inside, HomePod mini comes packed with an Apple S5 chip, an Apple-engineered full-range driver, a neodymium magnet, and a pair of force-canceling passive radiators, which enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

It also comes equipped with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time.

Also, the improved voice assistant Siri offers a more personalised experience for HomePod mini and iPhone users.

"Siri can identify who is speaking and tailor music and podcasts to their preferences, and respond to personal requests, like accessing messages, reminders, notes, and calendar appointments, or making and answering phone calls.1 Siri also offers users a personal update for a quick snapshot of their day. With a single request, users can ask Siri “What’s my update?” to hear the latest news, weather, traffic, reminders, and calendar appointments," the company said.



The new HomePod mini. Credit: Apple India



In select markets, HomePod Mini can control HomeKit compatible Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets. With just voice commands users can get done tasks at home more than ever before.

They can turn off the lights, change the temperature, lock the doors, or set a scene. HomePod mini is the perfect home hub, providing access to smart home accessories while at home or in the office.

Like the walkie-talkie feature on Apple Watch, the company is bringing similar Intercom feature for all compatible Apple products. "It offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home. One person can send an Intercom message from one HomePod to another — whether in a different room, a specific zone, or multiple rooms throughout the home — and their voice will automatically play on the designated HomePod speaker," Apple said.

Besides HomePods, Intercom can work with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods®, and CarPlay.

Apple's HomePod mini costs Rs 9,999 in white and space grey colours. It will be up for pre-order on November 6 and hit stores on November 13.