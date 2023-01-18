Apple unveils new HomePod (2nd Gen) with advanced sound system

Apple, earlier in the week, made a surprise announcement of the new M2 Pro (& M2 Max)-powered MacBook Pro and Mac mini, and now, the company has unveiled the new generation HomePod.

It retains the curvaceous cylindrical form factor with high-quality fabric cover we saw in the first generation model (discontinued for two years now), but everything else is new and better in the successor.

It boasts an edge-to-edge touch surface on the top and the mesh around the speaker comes in two colours— white and midnight, wherein the mesh is said to be 100 percent recycled fabric and they come with matching braided power cable.

Inside, it houses a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, a motor that drives the 20mm diaphragm, a built-in bass-EQ mic, and at the base, there is a beamforming array of five tweeters, all of which work together to deliver a powerful acoustic experience. It even supports immersive Spatial Audio tracks too.

It also features a new S7 chip, which works with software and system-sensing technology, and promises to offer even more advanced computational audio that maximizes the full potential of its acoustic system to deliver the best possible listening experience on a smart speaker.

Also, HomePod is capable of intelligently recognising the sound reflections from nearby surfaces to determine if it is against a wall or in an open space, and then adapts sound in real-time.

It has precise directional control over its beamforming array of five tweeters and can separate and beam direct and ambient audio, to deliver immersive rich acoustical music or crystal-clear vocals of podcast content to the listeners.

As demonstrated during the HomePod mini launch, the new big HomePod can be seamlessly connected to other HomePods at home.



Internal components of the new HomePod (2nd Gen). Credit: Apple



Users can just call ‘Hey Siri,’ or touch and hold the top of HomePod to play the same song on multiple HomePod speakers, play different songs on different HomePod speakers, or even use them as an intercom to broadcast messages to other rooms.

Also, users can play with two HomePods in the same space to deliver a stereo-pair effect.

With UltraWide band tech, users can cast content seamlessly from iPhone or an iPad to listen to music or a podcast on HomePod with less hassle.

Also, HomePod is capable of recognising up to six voices, and which means, it can remember at least six members of the family and be able to deliver custom suggestions, and even be able to play personal playlists and also users be able to set reminders or calendar events linked to their individual Apple IDs with ease with confusion.

With the new Sound Recognition tech, HomePod can listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and send a notification directly to the user’s iPhone if a sound is identified.

And, it comes with a new built-in temperature and humidity sensor to measure indoor environments, and based on the reading, users can create automation that closes the blinds or turn on the fan automatically when a certain temperature is reached in a room. However, it depends on whether smart home gadgets are compatible with the Apple Home app.

As far as privacy security is concerned, conversation with Siri on Apple HomePod is fully end-to-end encrypted, and also audio and camera recordings with HomeKit Secure Video is fully protected by default, not even Apple can access those content.

Like other Apple products, the new HomePod is made with environment-friendly methods. Also, the gold used in the device’s multiple printed boards is 100 per cent recycled, a first for HomePod series.

Even the rare elements in the speaker’s magnet are 100 percent recycled. Also, it is free of toxic elements and compounds such as mercury, BFR, PVC, and beryllium.

The new HomePod is available for order on Apple online store for Rs 32,900 and the shipments will begin on February 3 in India.

