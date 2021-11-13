Apple updates App Store with new features

IANS
IANS, San Francisco
  • Nov 13 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 15:35 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Tech giant Apple has updated the Apple Store app for iOS with a new feature that makes it easier for users to save items to lists and share those lists with Apple specialists during a visit.

Once a user saves an item or product to a list, they can find them in a new Saved Items section that's accessible from the Apple Store account page, reports AppleInsider.

Users can also share the saved items with an Apple specialist either in-store or online. Once a session regarding a list is over, users can see a recap of the session with notes and suggestions.

In addition, the Apple Store app has also been updated with Audio Descriptions of products.

The feature lets users hear about various Apple devices and products, even if they are unable to view the product videos on a screen.

The Apple Store app is a free download from the App Store.

