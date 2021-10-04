Apple Watch Series 7 coming to India on this date

Last month, Apple unveiled the brand new Watch Series 7 along with iPhone 13, 13 Pro, iPad mini (6th gen) and iPad (9th gen) during the virtual California streaming event.

Though the new iPhones and the iPads have made their way to the market, there was no word on when Apple's latest smart wearable would arrive to store shelves.

Now, the Cupertino-based technology major has announced the availability details of the Watch Series 7. It will be available in more than 60 countries including India later this month.

The Pre-order window is slated to open on October 8 and the shipment delivery will begin from October 15 onwards. Also, the device will be available for purchase on the official Apple online store and at authorised retail shops next week.

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900. Whereas the older models-- Apple Watch SE and Series 3 will now start at Rs 29,900, and Rs 20,900, respectively.

Apple Watch Series 7's aluminium case model comes in five colours including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colours and styles.

Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.



Apple Watch Series 7 colours. Credit: Apple



Apple Watch Series 7 come in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes compared to the predecessors, which come with 40mm and 44mm sizes. That's s nearly 20 per cent larger screen and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 percent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

The new Apple Watch promises to offer 70 per cent more always-on display brightness indoors. Furthermore, the new Watch features redesigned crystal glass, which is said to be 50 per cent thicker on top of the display compared to the predecessor. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant and WR50 water-resistant rating as well.

Furthermore, the user interface is optimised to take advantage of the shape and size of the new display. Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath — allowing users to slide a finger to type — and utilises on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster, Apple noted.

Apple Watch Series 7 will also come with more sensitive sensors capable of auto-tracking cycling and also detect a fall while cycling and initiate an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner.



Apple Watch Series 7. Credit: Apple



Apple Watch Series 7 promises to deliver all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge. Also, with the new charging architecture in the Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable, it can now charge up 33 per cent faster compared with Apple Watch Series 6.

As part of the company's pro-environment initiatives, Watch Series 7 features 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including in the Taptic Engine; nearly 100 per cent recycled tungsten throughout the product; and a 100 per cent recycled case on aluminium models. Apple Watch Series 7 is also made without harmful chemicals like mercury, PVC, beryllium, and BFRs.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.